The Night I Met Lisa Marie Presley (VIDEO)

As you may have heard, Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, suffered cardiac arrest just before noon California time on Thursday. Priscilla is asking for prayers and privacy for the family.

It was about nine years ago when my son Blake and I traveled to Memphis for a Lisa Marie Presley concert (at the very first stage Elvis performed on), dinner and meet and greet with Lisa and Priscilla Presley and a midnight tour of Graceland. That day/night was one of the most profound moments of my life.

Blake and I were having dinner in the old car museum across the street from Graceland as a few fans asked Lisa and Priscilla questions.

I noticed my son having a few adult beverages back to back. It was not at all normal for him. In the back of my mind, I was thinking, is he gathering up liquid courage to grab that microphone? 'Cause I was too petrified to do it myself.

Argo, a DJ from Elvis Radio, asked for "one last question" and Blake took the mic.

What happened next touched my heart to its core.

There's more of this video, but I fan out so badly it's embarrassing.

After this video was taken, Blake and I visited for a moment with Lisa Marie, took pictures, then walked across the street for a midnight tour of Graceland given by the estate's curator.

Entrance to Graceland

CJ and Blake at Graceland

Living Room of Graceland

CJ and Blake in the Living Room at Graceland

Blake and Lisa Marie Presley

Blake and Lisa Marie

CJ and Lisa Marie Presley

CJ and Lisa Marie

Other than the birth of my children and my daughter Brittni's remission diagnosis, this was one of the greatest moments of my life.

Several years later, in 2018, I took a solo trip to Memphis for the HBO debut of Elvis Presley: The Searcher. The movie was shown in two parts in the theater at The Guest House at Graceland. Priscilla was in attendance.

CJ and Priscilla Presley

CJ and Priscilla