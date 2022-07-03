11 Minutes With Priscilla Presley—Hair, Wedding, Clothes & Elvis

Priscilla Presley (77), the only wife of Elvis Presley, opens up to Vogue in a new video in which she is the only one talking as she turns the pages of a scrapbook that covers her life from the time she met Elvis to walking the red carpet for the premiere of the new box-office hit "Elvis".

The actress, businesswoman, mom and grandmother sits in a chair in what looks like pajamas as she describes the feeling and memories each picture brings to mind as she flips through a scrapbook on the table in front of her.

Priscilla talks about how Elvis wouldn't even go downstairs at Graceland if he weren't dressed up. (Elvis once said he'd never wear jeans again after he became famous as his family was so poor, growing up that's all he wore.) Priscilla Presley also reflects on the couple's secret wedding in Las Vegas, how she got her hair so high, and clothing from the 1960s to the Prada she wore on the red carpet for the premiere of the new movie "Elvis".

The video was filmed at the Waldorf Hotel Beverly Hills. It's only Priscilla and her thoughts beautifully presented in a beautiful, quiet setting. Watching the video, it appears as though Priscilla doesn't know what the next picture is going to be as she seems surprised when each page is turned and the picture is revealed. The former wife of The King looks genuinely moved as each picture floods her mind with past memories and her present life.

Priscilla Presley Vintage 1984 Video

Priscilla Presley Reflects for Vogue