Audience Tells Elvis He’s the King—His Response Shocks

On September 30, 1974, in the middle of a sold-out show, Elvis Presley tells a row of fans who proclaim him the King of Rock 'n' Roll, why he's not.

During a show in South Bend, Indiana in 1974, Elvis sets the record straight on the whole King of Rock 'n' Roll label.

A group of female fans had bought almost a whole row of seats somewhat close to the stage for the show. They'd made a banner that proclaimed Elvis, "The King". Elvis paused in the middle of the show to set the record straight in front of the entire arena.

What honey? What is that? It's a sign—I can't see it. Wait a minute. Okay, thank you darlin', thank you very much. Oh, thank you. The thought is beautiful dear and I love you for it. But I—I can't accept this Kingship thing because to me there's only one—which is Christ. -Elvis Presley during sold out concert in South Bend, Indiana

There is one known video of this event, unfortunately, that video could not be found at this time. However, the video below contains the audio from the Indiana show in 1974 when Elvis denounced the label King of Rock 'n' Roll.

