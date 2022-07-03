The Green Machine—You Can Still Get It [Plus Vintage Commercial]

Remember The Green Machine from 1978? Every kid wanted one in the late 70s and 80s. It was so much better than the Big Wheel. The Green Machine was sold by Marx Toys. Did you know you can buy an updated version of The Green Machine today?

The Green Machine was so much cooler than its rival the Big Wheel which was introduced by Louis Marx and Company in 1969. The rear wheel swiveled on The Green Machine. How awesome was that?!

The Green Machine had two levers that if pulled in the opposite directions, would create the most kick-ass spinout ever. Take that Big Wheel.

The Green Machine was promoted for boys 8, 9 and 10 years old. (That wouldn't go over too well with girls today.)

In 1978 Marx Toys put out this advertisement for The Green Machine aimed at guys, "eight, nine, ten years old. Old enough for Green Machine". (Not one child in this video wore a helmet.)

In 2004, Huffy sold its Huffy Sports division to Russell Corporation. The Green Machine is now made in China. There is also an electric version of the classic 1970s The Green Machine.