Lonely Moments, Emotional Trials, Emptiness—Meet Bear Puffy

Bear Puffy is a plush figure the size of a human, is male but not anatomically correct and has the head of a "half-asleep" bear. Puffybear.com says the 5-foot-7 bear can be used for emotional support, physical presence when a real man is not around and is made of only the highest quality materials.

Bear Puffy is of human size and has five fingers on each hand, but the head looks like a teddy bear. And that's not by accident. Puffy can lend the feeling of having someone with you during times of loneliness and still be cuddly like a regular-sized teddy bear.

Loving Bear Puffy is not like those huge bears you win at fairs, this bear can be used for support.

...for any loved one who is going through lonely moments, emotional trials, and feelings of emptiness. -PuffyBear.com

The company website claims Puffy may take some time to get used to.

...we assure you that very soon you will get used to his presence and will only enjoy and cuddle him.

Bear Puffy arrives with no clothing, you have to dress him. He is a size Large to XLarge but is very lightweight and can be moved easily from one place to another.

We women are often left alone for various reasons. Sometimes it's a personal choice, bad luck or fate, but we all need someone's presence or a hug, especially at night before falling asleep or on the couch in front of the TV. -Loving bear Puffy, Facebook

Bear Puffy will set you back about $160 which doesn't include shipping.

Kids love cuddling him, even pets seek him out to snuggle up to him while you're at work and no one's home. -Loving bear Puffy, Facebook

Hugs are healthy and Puffy never complains.

Bear Puffy would make a great Christmas gift for someone special this holiday season.