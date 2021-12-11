11 Gift Ideas Under $20 That Louisiana Residents will Love

Probably the biggest deterrent to most of us having a real Merry Christmas is the lack of money. Well, that's what we tell ourselves. And it's not like we want to have all that cash for ourselves. At Christmastime, we like to use our available funds to show our feelings for those around us. Sometimes those feelings are shared with items of endearment like jewellery or fine clothes but in most cases, our gifts convey a more casual affection.

As I mentioned money plays a big part in the way we plan and proceed with our holiday gifting. Most of us have a budget. Some of us have an actual written budget and have been making a list and checking it way more than Santa does. The rest of us, are men.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

While members of my gender are not the most gifted gifters, we do have a unique sense of humor and style when it comes to the items that we select. We also like to save money too. So, therefore we have created a list of gift items under the price of $20 that almost anyone with any connection to the state of Louisiana will love.

Some of the gift items are one of a kind and very unique. Others are just in it for laughs. But that's how our friends and families really are. We have some people that our relationship is based on a deeper meaning, while others, we just share the joie de vivre and hope to bring a smile.

IBWOvids via YouTube

Regardless, if you've got $20 bucks to spend on someone and that someone is from Louisiana, you might just want to give these gift ideas a once over.