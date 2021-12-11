Christmas Gift ‘For Boys’, Causing Ruckus on Social Media

There have been thousands of posts made on social media, from people both defending and decrying a popular children's toy.

In particular, we're talking about toy kitchen sets. The selection of toy kitchens seem to be cooler than ever! The one I've seen the most is the one pictured above, the "KidKraft Ultimate Corner Wooden Play Kitchen with Lights & Sounds, Play Phone and Curtains, Espresso, Gift for Ages 3+". These interactive toys have come a long way since the ones from the 90s. These look like an interior decorator made them.

However, these toys that seem like they could be for any gender, have caused some to take to social media out of frustration. Some posters seem to think that a kitchen toy should only be 'for girls', and to get boys toy tool sets instead.

Upon seeing posts like this, several mothers took to social media to defend the fact that their boy children enjoy playing with their kitchen sets, and don't think gender-roles should play in to what their children enjoy doing, citing the number of millionaire celebrity chefs, and the fact that nobody dislikes someone who can cook well.

Still, there are negative posts online about how some men would never allow their sons to play with a kitchen set, saying there should be gender roles imposed on certain types of play.

Many of the posts were too explicit to put up here, and it seems that opinions are staying fairly divided on this issue. Who would have thought that children's toys could cause such a divide in today's world?

