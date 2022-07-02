‘Vintage’ Burger King Found Completely Intact Behind Wall in Mall

A fully intact vintage Burger King restaurant was found behind a wall at a Delaware mall. Completely hidden from the public behind a wall for years, the Burger King was found intact just as it had been when it was open for business in the 1980s.

An HVAC technician named Johnathon Pruitt was working at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware when he took the picture two months ago and posted it to social media. One day he was walking through the mall and saw the door open, so he snapped a picture, not knowing it would become internet talk.

Johnathon Pruitt said they wouldn't let him in that day. They wouldn't let anyone in. So he just took a photo of the vintage Burger King and posted it.

In the photo, you can see the old parquet floor, pastel-colored tables and chairs, wall art that looks like something from the first Star Wars movie and a dropdown ceiling that looks as good and the day it was put up. The lights even came on.

Though we aren’t able to confirm details regarding this location, we have verified that the gloriously retro design and décor lines up closely with Burger King restaurants operating in the 1980s and 1990s and this is in fact a former Burger King restaurant. - A Burgerking Representative to Nexstar/KLFY

The Burger King closed in 2009 and a mall mural was placed in front of it. New owners of the mall knew it was there. They'd like to rent the space. Everything like vent hoods and kitchen equipment is already there.

New County Government officials tour the vintage Burger King with mall management.

More videos of vintage Burger King.