BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - After announcing Thursday that two alleged prostitutes were wanted in connection with the disappearance and death of Nathan Millard, Baton Rouge police now say one of the women is in custody.

Police are not identifying with of the suspects is in custody, but did confirm Friday morning that one of them was.

Originally, BRPD announced they were searching for Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry, both of Baton Rouge. According to their Facebook page, Barner has "an active arrest warrant for Prostitution and Failure to Seek Assistance," while Guidry has "an active arrest warrant for Unlawful Disposal of Human Remains, Prostitution and Failure to Seek Assistance."

More from The Advocate:

BRPD spokesperson Geno McKneely confirmed one of the two women had been arrested, but could not yet comment on who it was. One of them is accused of helping dispose of his body, documents say. Another person, Derrick Perkins, was booked Monday on counts related to disposing of Millard's remains and using his credit card.

Another man wanted in connection in the Millard case, Derrick Perkins, was arrested last week.

Derrick Perkins, 45, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after police began tracking activity on Millard's credit cards. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Perkins was taken into custody without incident on March 14 for "charges including criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as well as for violating his probation."

But Perkins faced new charges earlier this week. BRPD said detectives learned that Millard may have accidentally overdosed at house in Baton Rouge. Perkins is now accused of wrapping and dumping the body in the 2000 block of Ontario Street and Lobelia Street. According to records, Perkins is accused of riding around Baton Rouge with Millard’s body inside the truck of the car for multiple days.

According to BRProud, Perkins has told police more of what happened the night Millard died. He told detectives that Millard and the two women were doing drugs and at one point, all three wanted something from the store.

Millard gave Perkins his debit card but not the PIN number, Perkins claimed, and that Millard told him to run the card as credit. He later left the home again and when he returned, Barner told him that Millard was dead. After an attempt at CPR failed, Perkins apparently panicked.

According to an affidavit, “Perkins wanted to be as humane as possible with disposing of the body at the funeral home and felt bad about Millard’s death, but he was unaware of exactly what the Defendant potentially gave Millard to cause him to overdose."

