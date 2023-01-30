Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Another 87 Stores—Lafayette?

Financially troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores. In round two of nationwide closings, this may be the beginning of the end for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning on closing more stores and all of its Harmon beauty shops after defaulting on its debt. Another 87 stores will be closing nationwide and may have to file for bankruptcy.

The company will be closing mostly lower-producing stores and five buybuy Baby locations as well.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling to stay afloat for some time. The retailer has had trouble competing with discount stores and online shopping.

Speculation is that the company will end up in liquidation if it doesn't find a buyer.

On January 10, 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond posted a list of 62 location closures including several buybuy Baby locations. At that time only two Harmor stores were mentioned. Earlier closings were also announced.

In the latest Bed Bath & Beyond announcement, the new store closings have not been revealed.

Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond loading...

Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond loading...

(Axios