Benefit for Man Who Went Viral Riding a Cow in Mardi Gras Parade

Thaddeus Sam went viral earlier this month after a video of him was taken cruising down the Palmetto Mardi Gras parade route on a cow.

The Palmetto Cowboy Thaddeus Sam

In April of 2018, Thaddeus was shot in the neck. After multiple surgeries, doctors were able to save Sam's life, but were unfortunately left "partially paralyzed due to spinal cord damage".

Determined not to let his situation get the best of him, Sam pushed forward, figuring out new ways to continue his cowboy lifestyle.

For Sam, continuing life as a cowboy and rancher is all he really wants, and he's determined to do just that.

However, Sam can't get by without a little help from his friends, and that's where you can help.

A GoFundMe has been set up with the goal in mind of getting Sam an Action Track Chair.

To help raise the money needed to buy the Action Track Chair, friends and family are throwing a benefit this Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The "Zydeco & Ride Benefit for T-Sam" starts this Saturday at 10 am at 260 Dutch Rd., Lebeau, La.

Horses, trailers, wagons, ATVs, and UTVs are welcome to participate in the ride.

Entertainment provided by CJ Vedell and DJ Lil Jack.

Admission is $15 at the gate with proceeds going to buy an Action Track Chair for T-Sam.