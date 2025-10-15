Check Your Pantry: Ben’s Original Rice Recalled for Possible Small Stones
(KPEL News) - For anyone who buys Ben's Original rice products, you will need to check your pantry to make sure you haven't bought an item that is part of a national recall due to the possibility of small rocks being in some packages.
The FDA says Ben's Original initiated the voluntary recall. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company decided on the voluntary recall because of the possibility that small stones from a farm could be included in some products.
Ben's Original states that only specific products and batches may have been affected by small pebbles found within the rice products. They say it's an isolated situation. No injuries have been reported; however, in the company's statement, they shared the following,
....due to the possible presence of small, naturally occurring stones originating from the rice farm. These small stones pose possible risk of oral or digestive tract injury if consumed.
The following are the products that are impacted:
- Ben's Original Long Grain White
- Ben's Original Whole Grain Brown
- Ben's Original Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice
While not every single container of rice is contaminated, specific batches are being recalled. The following is a list of the Batch Codes and the Best by Dates of the recalled items:
According to the company, Batch Codes and Best by Dates are on the back of packages near the bottom seal.
If you have questions about any of the products above, or you want to start a return, you can call the customer service number for Ben's Original at 1-800-548-6253.
