What’s Inside Those Silos in Front of Popular Crowley Restaurant

Folks in Crowley, La., the rice capital of the world, have driven in front of the two silos directly in front of PJ's Grill located at 2021 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley for about two years now. And many people wonder why are they in front of the restaurant and what's inside each of them? Is it rice? Storage space for the restaurant? Refrigeration?

Staff Photo

When PJ's Grill opened in 2019 it was designed to look like an old rice mill, silos and all. Speaking from experience, It's easy to walk into the main restaurant, have a meal and leave the parking lot without looking to see what's inside the silos. And if you are accustomed to using the side entrance, you will almost never notice what's inside the silos. Then you end up driving home, thinking, "next time I eat here I'm going to remember to look inside those silos."

Staff Photo

Today I took a drive to Crowley to find out exactly why someone would deliberately place two silos in front of a relatively newly built restaurant literally blocking the main entrance.

Staff Photo

The silos are amazing extensions of the main restaurant. Beautiful high ceilings, concrete floors, corrugated tin lines the interior walls and huge windows allow tons of sunshine in. I would imagine if one were to put windows in a real rice mill silo, the look would be very similar.

Staff Photo

The entrance to the silos is open, however, the monster fans were on, circulating the air just enough for the temperature inside to be pleasantly perfect on a warm Acadiana afternoon.

Inside the Main Part of the Restaurant

Staff Photo

Now, the next time you find yourself driving up or down Parkerson Ave. in Crowley and see the oddly placed silos in front of PJ's Grill...you'll know why!