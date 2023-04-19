ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Another crash in Acadiana has claimed a victim. This time it was a man from Berwick who was driving through St. Martin Parish. And his vehicle actually collided with a vehicle being driven by another man from outside of the area, from Plaquemine.

LA 70 at Stephensville Road, google maps LA 70 at Stephensville Road, google maps loading...

Louisiana State Police say the fatal crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, on Louisiana Highway 70 at Stephensville Road. Investigators say preliminary reports show 79-year-old Nelson Cheramie was driving a Lexus southbound on LA 70 as 23-year-old Terrance Brown was driving a Honda north on the highway. For a reason still to be determined, State Police say Brown's Honda struck Cheramie's Lexus head-on in the southbound lane of LA 70.

LA 70 at Stephensville Road, google street view LA 70 at Stephensville Road, google street view loading...

While Cheramie was restrained, he suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Brown was also restrained and went to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Cheramie was reported dead from his injuries to the State Police on Monday.

Troopers say the LPS Crime Lab is still analyzing standard toxicology samples obtained from both drivers.

The investigation continues and charges are pending.

With this being the 17th crash that has resulted in 19 deaths in the first 3-4 months of 2023, Louisiana State Police Troop I want to leave you with this message:

While the exact cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted driving remains a significant cause of many preventable crashes. State Police would like to remind all drivers to stay vigilant while behind the wheel. Never text and drive (which includes using social media, reading/sending email, or watching videos) and always have a designated driver if you have consumed anything that makes you feel different. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained and not driving impaired or distracted can often mean the difference between life and death.

