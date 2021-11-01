Best 2021 Halloween Costumes In The World Of Sports

Every year celebrities, entertainers, musicians, actors, and athletes go above and beyond for Halloween, and particularly their Halloween costumes. As social media became more of a prominent feature in the cultural zeitgeist, so did posting pictures to said social media. And no holiday screams social media quite like Halloween! Here are some of the best costumes from around the sports world from Halloween 2021.

Aaron Rodgers as John Wick:

Lebron James & Anthony Davis as Candyman and Freddy Kruger:

Myles Garrett as the Grim Reaper:

Tom Brady as a Stormtrooper:

Russell Westbrook as Chucky:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Trey Murphy, & Willy Hernangomez as Average Joe's Dodgeball Team: