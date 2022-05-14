Best Thai Restaurants in Lafayette, According to You

When it comes to finding a popular restaurant in Acadiana, you don't have to look far; just drive around and find a restaurant with a full parking lot. When the parking lot is full, chances are pretty good that the restaurant is, well, pretty good.

Or, at least, the food is consistent which, to some, is more important than the food actually being good.

You'll see many of the national chains with full parking lots and, while I'm not knocking their food, I usually picture a lot of people from out of town dining there. Why? Again: consistency (combined with a little bit of hesitancy over trying local restaurants).

When you want a specific fare, you could go to the Google and find out what Yelp! says about that specific type of food, but remember this: Yelp! once listed Ryan's as one of the best steakhouses in Lafayette.

What I like to do is find out where my friends like to go, and then try those restaurants.

I recently took to the Facebook to ask, "Where's the best Thai restaurant in Lafayette?", and you answered.

Only 5 restaurants were named and two tied for first place.

#5: MAE SONE NOODLE HOUSE

If you've never been to the Mae Son Noodle House on Johnston Street, it's worth a visit. It's in the strip mall behind Baskin-Robbins. Great pho, great Pad Thai, and a dessert unlike many others in Lafayette: the Mango Sticky Rice. It's slices of mango, a scoop of rice, and a sauce that will make you ask for the recipe. It's such a delicious (yes, different) dessert. Their lettuce wraps are a good bet, too.

On its Facebook page, Mae Sone Noodle House currently has a rating of 5 out of 5 stars.

The food and service here are both fantastic! My husband and I love this place! They have the absolute best pho in all of Lafayette! The place is a hidden gem! - Meghann, via Facebook

#4: NAMWAN

I've only been to Namwan Thai Kitchen a few times, but it tasted fresh and delicious. It's an order-at-the-counter place, but they bring the food to your table.

Namwan is in Youngsville, near the traffic circle at the intersection of Bonin Road and East Milton Avenue (Hwy 92). It's tucked away in the strip mall there, with the rear of the restaurant facing Milton Avenue.

On its Facebook page, Namwan currently has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5.

Excellent food, nice atmosphere, quick & friendly service for a good price - and so much closer than driving into Lafayette! Highly recommend the green curry & the pad thai! - Matty, via Facebook

#3: BANGKOK THAI

Bangkok Thai is on Johnston Street, next door to the Maytag store and across from Pete's. It's been a hot minute since I've been there, but seeing these pics, I'm planning to visit soon

On its Faebook page, Bangkok Thai has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Literally every single thing I've ever had here has been completely amazing and I probably pick up from here 2-3 times a month. Hot pad se ew with chicken or tofu is like my comfort food of choice. So delicious! - Natalie, via Facebook

#1 (TIE): MIMI'S THAI WITH LOVE

Located at 924 Kaliste Saloom (in Sir Libbon Plaza), don't let the unassuming facade deter you from trying this place. It's small, but that gives the staff more opportunity to serve you their delicious food.

On its Facebook page, Thai with Love received a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.

best Thai food around! spice is on point every time!! never had a bad experience here! friendly staff and amazing food! - Danielle, via Facebook

#1 (TIE): PIMON THAI

One of the longest-running Thai restaurants in Lafayette, Pimon Thai is still at the top of the list for many people. They tout themselves "Lafayette's Original Thai Restaurant" and, when asking around, I can't find anyone who knows of an older Thai restaurant in Lafayette.

My brother and his partner eat there a few times a month and, when I'm lucky enough to be invited, I always enjoy my meal, especially the fresh spring rolls.

I guess that Pimon Thai is known well enough to be recommended to a high-profile visitor: Morgan Freeman. He ate there while he was in town filming a movie.

The "Reviews" feature on Pimon Thai's Facebook page is not active, but the restaurant boasts over 5,200 followers.

Khwām xyāk xāh̄ār thī̀ dī!!

