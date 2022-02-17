Betting Odds on Saints Starting Quarterback in 2022

Who will be the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback next season?

Well, it depends on who you ask.

Who has the best betting odds?

Again, it depends on who you ask.

Bookies.com released a list of betting odds this week, and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson isn't even on it.

Meanwhile, betting sites such as SportsNaut and SportsBetting.ag list Wilson's odds at becoming the Saints quarterback at +400, though it's worth noting it's a different bet than a list of potential starters in NOLA.

Drew Brees & Russell Wilson Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

One may think Wilson's betting odds of joining New Orleans have gotten longer since former head coach Sean Payton left the team, but it's the opposite in the sports betting world. Back in December, PFF Bet gave the Saints decent odds of landing Wilson at +700.

The reality is, the Saints only have two quarterbacks currently under contract. Taysom Hill and Ian Book.

Taysom Hill & Ian Book Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images loading...

Bookies gives Taysom +550 odds, second to only Jameis Winston at +500. For what it's worth, Book is +1300, slightly better than free agent Trevor Siemian, who started 4 games for New Orleans last season, at +1400.

The biggest surprise to me is the +800 attached to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has one year left on his current contract. The sentiment around the league is he will either be traded, or potentially released, though a future with the Saints hasn't been discussed much.

If you were to take a futures bet on who will start under center for New Orleans next season, the safe choice is Winston.

Who do you think will start for New Orleans in 2022?

