It has been quite the rollercoaster ride for retail outlet Big Lots over the last several months, with the bankruptcy and announcement of the pending closure of all its stores.

That has happened for the most part, but the business was sold to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners earlier in the year, and a rejuvenation of sorts has begun to happen. The firm specializes in working with distressed companies.

The Return of Big Lots Stores

Gordon Brothers has since transferred Big Lots' stores, distribution centers, and other assets to other retailers.

Variety Wholesalers Inc., which already owned more than 400 discount stores in the U.S. Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, said it acquired hundreds of Big Lots stores and will operate them under the Big Lots brand.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands, and a new apparel department for the entire family,” Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers said.

The First Wave of Big Lots Stores Reopening

The company has already begun reopening some of the stores. Within the last week, the first wave of stores that have reopened includes:

Kentucky: 1342 Indian Mound Drive in Mount Sterling

1342 Indian Mound Drive in Mount Sterling Louisiana: 755 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie

755 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie Mississippi: 2605 West Main Street in Tupelo and 5778 Highway 80 East in Pearl

2605 West Main Street in Tupelo and 5778 Highway 80 East in Pearl North Carolina: 1432 East Dixie Drive in Asheboro

1432 East Dixie Drive in Asheboro Tennessee: 1041 South Riverside Drive in Clarksville, 744 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, and 220 Dickson Plaza Drive in Dickson

1041 South Riverside Drive in Clarksville, 744 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, and 220 Dickson Plaza Drive in Dickson Virginia: 2911 Hershberger Road Northwest in Roanoke

When Will More Big Lots Stores Reopen?

Expect many more Big Lots to reopen in 2025. Variety Wholesalers said it will reopen the remaining acquired locations in subsequent waves.

About 55 stores will open in the second wave on May 1. The remaining stores will open through early June. Then, a grand opening celebration will take place across all stores this fall.