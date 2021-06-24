Carousel Gardens Amusement Park in New Orleans Reopening July 4th Weekend

After being closed for more than a year, Carousel Gardens Amusement Park in the New Orleans City Park has announced it will be reopening over the Independence Day weekend.

The Fourth of July celebration will kick off with a salute to first responders and will feature a free musical performance and fireworks.

Reopening events include:

July 2, 2021 - Carousel Gardens Amusement Park open to first responders from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm.

July 3, 2021 - Carousel Gardens Amusement Park reopens to the public from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm.

July 3, 2021 - 3rd of July Celebration presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust on the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn from 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm.

First responders will get to experience the park first a day early, free of charge, where the Park will thank them for their heroic efforts this past year. First responders must register in advance and admission will be limited.

The Amusement Park officially opens to the public on Saturday, July 3.

Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. For more information regarding ticket prices and season passes, visit this website.

“Reopening the beloved Carousel Gardens Amusement Park is a great testament to the work of our team and the support of our community,” said Cara Lambright, City Park CEO. “We are looking forward to thanking our first responders with early access to the Amusement Park and we can’t wait to welcome back visitors of all ages who have missed the rides tremendously over the past year.”

Along with the reopening of the Amusement Park, City Park welcomes the return of its annual 3rd of July Independence Day Celebration. The event will take place on the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn and will have food trucks, fireworks, and a performance by the Marine Forces Reserve Band.

New Orleans City Park

The event is free for the community and guests are encouraged to arrive early with chairs, blankets and picnics, while donning their red, white and blue.

To learn more about the 3rd of July celebrations, visit this website.