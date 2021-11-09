A New Orleans Christmas tradition is returning this holiday season. New Orleans City Park's holiday light show, Celebration in the Oaks, is back again this year.

This incredible light festival has enchanted Park visitors since the 1980s and you'll be able to enjoy the experience with your family from November 25 through January 2.

Additionally, the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and the Botanical Gardens will reopen this holiday season after a one-year hiatus.

Boone Clemmons

The month-long holiday lights festival, which serves as the park's largest fundraiser, features dazzling light displays and decorated live oak trees scattered throughout the 2.25-mile tour. Guests will be able to experience more than a million twinkling lights as they ride along.

Yes, it's a driving tour. However, there's a new addition this year. Bike Nights will be held every Monday night for visitors to experience the show on a bike tour.

If you do want to get out and walk a bit, the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park will feature 18 rides and will include activities such as marshmallow roasting, hot chocolate, and dancing light shows.

There will also be a festive outdoor bar in the Botanical Garden and you can even ride a new train with onboard entertainment or check out the newly-added "snow" area.

Celebration in the Oaks begins on Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) and runs through January 2, but will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

This is a ticketed event and only a limited number will be sold per day and time slot.

To get tickets and see hours of operations, go to CelebrationInTheOaks.com/Tickets.