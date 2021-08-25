Mel’s Diner Set To Reopen At The End Of September

With many businesses closing these days it is good when we hear of one that plans to reopen, and it’s even better when that restaurant is Mel’s Diner.

On Tuesday Mel’s announced on Facebook that they are planning to reopen the diner located on Johnston Street at the end of September.

Mel’s Diner has been closed since April of 2020 due to a fire that was caused by malfunctioning appliances. It was hoped that Mel's would reopen in August but due to several issues, the opening has been delayed. I know I am looking forward to this iconic restaurant reopening and can't wait to see what the inside looks like when the renovations are completed.

Mel's Diner is also looking to hire servers, cooks, and utility workers so they can be fully staffed when they reopen.

