Blue Bell Adds New Egg Nog Flavor Just In Time For The Holidays

Nothing says the Holiday season quite like a glass of delicious egg nog. Well, Blue Bell Ice Cream said let's capitalize on the public's love for egg nog. They announced today that a special egg nog flavor of Blue Bell will be available in stores today.

Social media is buzzing after the announcement from the ice cream company.

Even on Blue Bell's Facebook page, people are going insane over the announcement

Blue Bell described the ice cream as a "delicious egg nog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl". This sounds absolutely delicious. If you love egg nog this might be for you. Now granted I haven't tried it yet; however, as an ice cream connoisseur, I will definitely be trying it soon!