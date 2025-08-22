LOUISIANA, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana folks are being urged to double-check their Blue Bell ice cream stash after a recall was issued for some of their half-gallons.

Blue Bell Creameries has issued a voluntary recall on certain half-gallons of its ice cream due to a packaging mix-up that poses a serious health threat to consumers with nut allergies.

According to a news release from the company, one of their popular flavors, Moo-llennium Crunch, which contains almonds, pecans, and walnuts, was packed into Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough containers by mistake.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, walnuts, and pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

An employee caught the mix-up while restocking freezers at a grocery store.

For some consumers, the flavor mix-up may not pose any serious health issues. They may just be disappointed when they realize that instead of Cookie Dough, their half-gallon contains Moo-llennium Crunch.

Blue Bell Ice Cream Recalled in Louisiana

Consumers will find the following code printed on the top of the lid: 061027524

The recalled product was distributed to Louisiana and other states across the country, including Texas.

