LOUISIANA (KPEL) — While summer break is slowly coming to an end for students and families across South Louisiana, the summer heat is here to stay.

Get our free mobile app

Staying cool during our hot Louisiana Summers doesn't have to be a chore. I can still remember hearing the ice cream truck driving through my neighborhood and racing out the door to snag my favorite, the orange sherbet push pop.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

It's almost as if Blue Bell knew I was longing for a bit of childhood nostalgia, because they brought back a classic summer flavor that's hard to beat: Orange Swirl.

This flavor is reminiscent of those ice cream truck push pops and the orange creamsicles we all know and love.

Orange Swirl blends creamy vanilla ice cream with a tart yet sweet orange sherbet, creating the perfect combo that tastes just like childhood.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Blue Bell's latest release, Orange Swirl, is available in stores across Louisiana now, but don't wait to get your hands on a pint or two, since seasonal flavors always fly off the shelves.

Whether you are planning a trip to Holly Beach or just trying to survive the heat, a pint of Orange Swirl is guaranteed to cool you off in the sweetest way.