Blue Bell Releases Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Ahead of the Holiday Season
October is in full swing. Halloween is just around the corner, but there's something lingering in the air. The pure anticipation. You can hear Mariah Carey beginning her thaw-out process...Christmas season will be here before you know it.
Do you know what that means? Holiday flavored ice cream.
Blue Bell is bringing back a holiday flavor that screams Christmas...Peppermint Bark.
Usually, around this time of year, Blue Bell begins rolling out Christmas/Holiday flavors so this is right on time to quench that lingering hunger for Christmas in a gallon.
You either love mint-flavored things or think they taste like toothpaste. But to sweeten the bowl, they added chocolate chunks into the mix.
They're also adding their limited edition Peppermint Bark mugs as a part of the ice cream rollout.
Everybody loves Christmas, but there always seems to be a rush on Christmas-flavored things. They get released earlier and earlier every year. Where are the autumn/Halloween flavors??
Peppermint Bark might have some competition with another flavor that hasn't been released from the vault yet. Get on it, Blue Bell!