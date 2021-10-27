45-year-old William Malone - a boat captain who lived in Mobile, Alabama, and has been working as captain of a vessel that traveled out of Abbeville - has been found guilty on child pornography charges by a federal jury in Lafayette.

As detestable as the child porn charges themselves are against him, it's the degrading allegations of what he is accused of doing to the young girl that brought this case to court.

Twitter via @MobileALPolice

An investigation began in March 2020 when the mother of the girl, who is under 12-years-old, told Mobile Police officers and Child Advocacy Center that Malone had been sexually abusing her daughter. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Malone asked the victim via text to send him pictures and videos of herself naked and other sexually explicit images of herself. Agents then say they found those images on Malone's laptop computer and cell phone that he was using on the vessel he was working on.

iStock

In October 2020, Malone was indicted on the following charges:

five counts of production of child pornography

one count of use of a facility to cause a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity

one count of receipt of child pornography

one count of possession of child pornography.

Malone faces a sentence of up to 160 years plus life in prison, and a fine of up to

$250,000.

Some Common Myths about Louisiana Debunked