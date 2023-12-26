In Morgan City, Louisiana, a woman's body was discovered in the Atchafalaya River overnight. The Morgan City Police Department responded to a call around midnight (Dec. 26) near Front Street, following a report that someone had fallen into the river.

Upon arrival, officers located the woman's body. According to KLFY News 10, she was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner. The identity of the woman has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The circumstances leading to the woman's fall into the river are currently under investigation. Morgan City Police have not provided further details about the incident at this time.

The police department is asking anyone with information related to this case to come forward. They emphasize that any information, regardless of how minor it may seem, could be vital to the investigation.

More information will be provided as the investigation progresses. See the full report here via KLFY News 10.