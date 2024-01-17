Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The frigid temperatures have caused problems with water treatment facilities in many Louisiana towns and cities, and officials have issued boil advisories. Some systems were forced to shut down service to customers to protect equipment. Water pressure in others dropped which could affect water quality.

Advisories are in effect until further notice.

Should any systems or towns be added to the list, we will update accordingly.

HOW LONG SHOULD YOU BOIL WATER?

Boiling water appropriately gets rid of impurities that may cause you to get sick.

Bring the tap water you're using to a rolling boil for one full minute.

Allow it to cool for at least 30 minutes.

Any water you use to make ice, brush your teeth, or rinse anything you may eat or drink should be boiled.

If you have a filter, it should be replaced once the advisory is lifted.

WHAT ABOUT WASHING DISHES?

The Louisiana Department of Health offers the following instructions:

Use disposable plates, cups, and utensils, if possible.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees or if the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle.

When washing dishes by hand:

rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.

Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

Let the dishes air dry completely before using again

CAN YOU SHOWER AND BATHE WITHOUT BOILING WATER?

Make sure not to swallow any water while showering or bathing.

The Louisiana Department of Health encourages extra caution when bathing babies and young children. Give them a sponge bath, if possible, to prevent them from swallowing any of the water.

WHO IS UNDER A BOIL ADVISORY?

Le Triomphe in Broussard

St. Martinville

St. Martin Parish Industrial Water Plant customers, including Catahoula

Bayou Des Cannes/Basile Water customers

Village of Morse

Village of Estherwood

South Rayne Water Corporation customers

Town of Cankton

Lewisburg Bellevue Water System customers

Plaisance

Melville

Mamou

Cade Water System

Grand Prairie

Bayou Teche Water Works

Ville Platte

Mire Branch Water System

Sunset

St. Landry Parish Waterworks District 2, Church Point