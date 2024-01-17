Boil Your Water Before Using It If You Live in These Louisiana Towns
Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The frigid temperatures have caused problems with water treatment facilities in many Louisiana towns and cities, and officials have issued boil advisories. Some systems were forced to shut down service to customers to protect equipment. Water pressure in others dropped which could affect water quality.
Advisories are in effect until further notice.
Should any systems or towns be added to the list, we will update accordingly.
HOW LONG SHOULD YOU BOIL WATER?
Boiling water appropriately gets rid of impurities that may cause you to get sick.
- Bring the tap water you're using to a rolling boil for one full minute.
- Allow it to cool for at least 30 minutes.
Any water you use to make ice, brush your teeth, or rinse anything you may eat or drink should be boiled.
If you have a filter, it should be replaced once the advisory is lifted.
WHAT ABOUT WASHING DISHES?
The Louisiana Department of Health offers the following instructions:
Use disposable plates, cups, and utensils, if possible.
Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees or if the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle.
When washing dishes by hand:
- rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.
- In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.
- Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.
- Let the dishes air dry completely before using again
CAN YOU SHOWER AND BATHE WITHOUT BOILING WATER?
Make sure not to swallow any water while showering or bathing.
The Louisiana Department of Health encourages extra caution when bathing babies and young children. Give them a sponge bath, if possible, to prevent them from swallowing any of the water.
WHO IS UNDER A BOIL ADVISORY?
- Le Triomphe in Broussard
- St. Martinville
- St. Martin Parish Industrial Water Plant customers, including Catahoula
- Bayou Des Cannes/Basile Water customers
- Village of Morse
- Village of Estherwood
- South Rayne Water Corporation customers
- Town of Cankton
- Lewisburg Bellevue Water System customers
- Plaisance
- Melville
- Mamou
- Cade Water System
- Grand Prairie
- Bayou Teche Water Works
- Ville Platte
- Mire Branch Water System
- Sunset
- St. Landry Parish Waterworks District 2, Church Point
