Don’t Worry Louisiana, That Headline About Boudin Being Recalled is Not What it Looks Like

If you saw "boudin recalled" trending and felt your Cajun heart begin to race, you can sit down and take a deep breath.

I want to start by saying it's not what you think and everything is going to be OK. Better?

In what may be one of the more humorous internet moments that will really only be funny if you live in South Louisiana, former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin was recalled earlier this week by voters who were fed up with soaring murder rates, daylight robberies, and brazen crime.

So, you got that? Boudin was the DA's last name and he got recalled.

Yesterday, KATC's Jim Hummel tweeted a screen grab of "Boudin" trending on social media accompanied by a post from the New York Times.

I think anyone within a 100 mile radius of the I-10/I-49 corridor gasped when they saw "boudin recall" trending in their social media sidebar.

For what it's worth, not everyone in San Francisco wanted to see Boudin recalled—and some even blamed Fox News for his ousting.

I can't lie—reading this tweet is pretty hilarious. Could you imagine if they were talking about actual boudin in this tweet? Could you imagine if boudin could make or break crime in any city where it exists?

Naturally, the (local) internet had more jokes.

So, like our friend Lester Duhé tweeted: "False alarm, Louisiana." You can continue eating the boudin with no worries.

If you actually want to learn more about the former San Francisco District Attorney Boudin's story, this is apparently a really good piece on the whole situation.

I wonder if he's ever heard of Scott, Louisiana? Do you think he'd visit with his newfound free time?