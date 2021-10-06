Breast Cancer Month: Pink Pumpkin Patch Returns in Baton Rouge

Here's a sobering thought: One in eight women in the United States will be stricken with breast cancer in their lifetime. And that's why it's so important to support the efforts of those who are doing their best to spread awareness of this horrible disease, and how to prevent it, especially in Louisiana. It really hurts my heart that so many people call our beautiful home state "Cancer Alley".

But our capital city has an annual event that is not only fun, but helps women get the information they need about breast cancer prevention, and the importance of getting mammograms. Baton Rouge General Hospital sponsors three pop up "Pink Pumpkin Patch" locations to honor those who have survived breast cancer, and kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is every October.

According to WBRZ "The pink pumpkin patch is open to the public and visitors are encouraged to take photos or even bring home a pumpkin for free to display in honor of breast cancer awareness." There are three locations to visit the pink pumpkin patches, at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue, on the Florida Boulevard side of the Mid-City Baton Rouge General campus, and in Prarieville in the parking lot of the hospital.

Edgardo Tenreiro, who is the Chief Executive Officer and hospital president of Baton Rouge General, tells the Advocate “We are excited to bring back the pumpkin patches this year, as it is such an effective way to kick off our Protect Your Pumpkins campaign, engage with the community and have important conversations about breast cancer,” The Bluebonnet location has about 5,000 pumpkins available. The kickoff for the pop up was supposed to happen last week, but was delayed by rain.