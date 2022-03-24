Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Returns for First Time Since 2019

The world-famous Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival will be making its triumphant return to Parc Hardy on May 6-8, 2022.

This is great news as the festival was forced to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Things started looking up in 2021 but again the festivities had to be nixed out of an abundance of caution.

2022 has turned over a new leaf and the annual Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival is back on as usual.

The three-day festival will feature a 30-band music line-up, carnival rides, cook-offs, Cajun cuisine, arts and crafts fair, and much more.

The festival culminates in a parade down Rees Street featuring local police, dance troupes, politicians, and the festival King and Queen. That parade will be held on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 9:30 am.

The Crawfish Queen is chosen in the weeks leading up to the festival with a pageant and the King is usually a well-known and respected individual within the community.

Below is the complete music lineup for this year's Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival.

The Crawfish Festival was first held in 1960 as a continuation of the Breaux Bridge Bicentennial Celebration. The festival has grown from a celebration in the town's historic downtown area to encompassing all of Parc Hardy with multiple stages.

To learn more about the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, visit their website, www.bbcrawfest.com, or follow them on Facebook.