Breaux Bridge Police Chief Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Himself in the Leg

Breaux Bridge Police Chief Albert “Buz” LeBlanc has been hospitalized following an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg on Tuesday morning (Apr. 2). According to KLFY News 10, the incident occurred at the St. Martin Parish firing range in St. Martinville, during what was supposed to be part of the chief's routine annual qualification session.

Details on how the accident occurred have not been disclosed by authorities.

Chief LeBlanc, who is well-respected in the community and known for his dedication to law enforcement, is reported to have sustained only minor injuries from the accident. Officials have told KLFY that Chief LeBlanc is in stable condition and is expected to be released from the hospital today.

Many in the Breaux Bridge community have offered Chief LeBlanc support and well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. We're keeping Chief LeBlanc in our thoughts, wishing him a quick return to health and duty.

