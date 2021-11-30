Multiple sources say that LSU will announce the hiring of Brian Kelly as their next head football coach.

Sources say that Kelly will meet with his team at Notre Dame on Tuesday morning to make the announcement, but that comes after a reported leaked text to his team.

Coach Kelly reportedly sent a text message to his team, which you can read below, stating how proud he is of them.

He would go on to say that he regrets that his team had to find out about his departure via social media and the news, but he promised to be in South Bend early Tuesday morning to address his situation with them in person.

Look, it's never easy when a coach decides to relocate, but can we at least applaud Coach Kelly for reaching out to his team as soon as the news broke that he was leaving for LSU?

As I write this, there is no official announcement from LSU as to when they may announce the hire, but check back here for all of the latest on the hiring of Kelly by LSU. Do you think he'll give us a good, "Geaux Tigers"?