Mississippi State Bulldogs football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night, according to the university.

Leach died due to complications from a heart condition. He was hospitalized over the weekend and was reportedly in critical condition Monday.

In a statement through the university, the Leach family said, "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity."

"We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world," their statement continued. "Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Leach has been the coach of the Bulldogs for the last three seasons. While there, he picked up a 19-17 record, including an 8-4 mark in 2022, and bowl appearances in all three seasons. Leach's offense led the SEC passing in each of the last two seasons.

College Football World Mourns

Leach's legendary career has spanned several universities, including Kentucky and Oklahoma. He later took control of the Texas Tech squad, leading them for 10 years, and then Washington State for eight years before moving to Mississippi State.

Several prominent names in the college football world mourned his death. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Leach's "humor, depth, and point of view continually challenged all of us to think differently."

Others referenced his long career and leadership at various schools.

But most people remember his infectious sense of humor and legendary moments in interviews or just about any other time on camera.

The online reaction continues to be immense for Leach. Despite how competitive the world of sports can be, Leach is one of the few people who is almost universally beloved by the people that he coached, worked with, and knew.

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest.