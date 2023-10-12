Broussard, LA (KPEL News) - Broussard Police have arrested a man accused of damaging a statue of Jesus outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard, Louisiana.

Parishioner Paul Dupre posted pictures of the damage to the Jesus statue, and noted that pieces of the face may have been struck with a hammer. The fingers on the statue were also broken.

The Church Pastor, Fr. Michael Delcambre, shared a message in response to the act of vandalism about love and mercy.

The Church's Associate Pastor Reverend Casey Dugas said the statue was damaged on Monday night about 9:20PM.

The marble statue, displayed prominently in front of the church, was vandalized. The suspect, 39-year-old John Derrick Baptiste, is also accused of marring a metal statue at a nearby business located in the 100 block of West Main Street in Broussard.

Officials say Baptiste was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts of Felony Criminal Damage to Property.