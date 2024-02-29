Broussard, LA (KPEL News) - Fortunately for Louisiana resident, state and local agencies communicate regularly when road construction will close roads so we can plan our routes to avoid traffic snarls. Unfortunately, the condition of many of our bridges and the need to upgrade them causes those closures often. The city of Broussard has announced one such closure that will impact drivers from March through the summer.

West Pinhook Road in Lafayette turns into West Main Street in Broussard at South Bernard Road. Drivers can use South Bernard to get from Pinhook or Main to U.S. Hwy 90.

That crossroad will be closed starting March 4, 2024 while crews replace a bridge on South Bernard.

If you regularly use South Bernard as a way to go around traffic on Hwy 90, plan to take South Morgan if you're headed north or the Southpark Road if you're headed south to access Pinhook/Main Street.

The city of Broussard has announced that the bridge replacement project will last for 3 to 4 months. No through traffic will be allowed, but they will maintain access for people who live and work in the area.

