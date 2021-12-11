Bryce Young Becomes First Alabama QB to Win Heisman – Full Speech [Video]

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has won the prestigious Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Crimson Tide QB to ever take home the honor, and is the first underclassman to earn the Heisman since Lamar Jackson did it with Louisville in 2016.

Young is the fourth Crimson Tide player overall to win the Heisman Trophy, joining Mark Ingram (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), and last year's winner DeVonta Smith (2020). All 4 played under coach Nick Saban.

https://twitter.com/i/events/1454096566961065984

The voting wasn't close, as Young received 83% of the points (7th most all-time), and 684 first-place votes (10th most all-time).

He gave a savvy speech in front of a cheering crowd at the Lincoln Center in New York City, never getting too up or too down.

In the 2021 season, Young has a QB rating of 175.5, is completing 68% of his passes for 4,332 yards, and 43 passing touchdowns. He also has 3 rushing TDs to boot.

He's currently tied with Tua Tagovailoa for the Alabama single-season record for passing touchdowns, and will likely break the record when Alabama plays Cincinnati on December 31st in the Cotton Bowl CFB Playoff semifinal.

He could also surpass the Alabama single-season passing yards record set by Mac Jones (4,500) last year.

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson finished second in the voting, followed by Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, then Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

