Alabama Championship Rings for Sale at ‘Pawn Stars’ Store

How would like to add three rings to your collection of sports memorabilia? No, they aren't just ordinary rings, they are the real deal and they represent wins in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game, a Rose Bowl win, and a college football national championship.

The cool thing is that in order to get these rings you don't even have to play a down of football or know if former Alabama Coach Bear Bryant went to the bathroom in the woods. All you need to know is the once wildly popular reality TV show Pawn Stars.

The rings were once the property of a former Alabama Crimson Tide football player Keilan Robinson. The rings, which are listed on the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop website are listed at a price of $60,000.

Robinson was given the rings as part of his participation on the Alabama team between 2019 and 2021. He saw limited action as a freshman in 2019 and then opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID. Robinson has since transferred to the University of Texas. Where former Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian is now Head Coach.

The rings, which are quite flashy to look at, are made of stainless steel. They are accented with cubic zirconia and artificial stones. NCAA regulations prevent schools from handing out NFL-caliber championship rings.

They, the NCAA, wouldn't want student-athletes to be tempted with money, I guess. Yes, that's sarcasm. Here's the ring LSU players and coaches received for their championship season.

While you might think a lot of Alabama fans would want to scoop these items up, they are being reluctant, well the die-hard fans are because of Robinson's transfer to Texas. And the fact that he, Robinson has been talking a lot of trash about Alabama and how he knows "we can beat them boys".

I guess we will find out about that on September 10th when Alabama and Texas meet on the football field and not in the media. I wonder what kind of reception Robinson will get from his former teammates. You know the teammates whose hard work and dedication he's attempting to sell at a pawn shop.