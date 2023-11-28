Buc-ee’s in Acadiana? Rumor Mill Rolls Out Five Potential Sites

If you live in Louisiana you are accustomed to getting news and information from the "rumor mill". No, it's not that folks in Louisiana like to gossip, it's just that we like to tell stories and speculate about things that are really none of our business. See, there's a difference.

Vitolda Klein via Unsplash.com Vitolda Klein via Unsplash.com loading...

One of the most talked about and most rumor-mentioned businesses that do not have a location in Louisiana is Buc-ee's. The Texas-sized travel stops have earned a reputation of being the "premier place to pee" when traveling along America's roadways. They also have a bazillion gas pumps and the barbeque brisket is reportedly to die for.

Many Louisiana road warriors love Buc-ee's and many of us wouldn't mind if the "Beaver" decided to build a location along I-10 between Baton Rouge and the Texas line. As of now, the two closest Buc-ee's locations are in Baytown, Texas, and Loxley, Alabama. However, there is a Buc-ee's that is being built just across the Mississippi line that will open next year.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So why has the rumor mill suddenly started spitting out unconfirmed information that Buc-ee's is looking at a location in Acadiana? All we can say to that is this, where there is smoke you sometimes find fire. What makes the rumors that we have been hearing from "sources who should know such things" are some of the "alleged details" that are being mentioned.

Clay Linder Unsplash.com Clay Linder Unsplash.com loading...

Specifically five different "sites" have been mentioned in connection with what can only be called unsubstantiated rumors right now. Here are the five sites that over the past ten days have been mentioned by more than one "source" with alleged inside knowledge.