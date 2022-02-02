Budweiser’s New Clydesdale 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

With the Superbowl less than 2 weeks away, we are all awaiting the best part of the event: the commercials!

Okay, there's going to be a (hopefully) pretty exciting game between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and Burrow's Bengals of Cincinnati.

And there's also going to be a decent halftime show, featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

But let's get back to the commercials, and the company known for its emotional Superbowl creations: Budweiser.

One of the first "big" Budweiser commercials that aired during the Super Bowl was in 1996, and it featured the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales doing what Clydesdales do best: playing football.

A few years later, what might be the most emotional Budweiser commercial ever appeared in the Super Bowl on the heels of the November 11, 2001 terror attacks on New York City. The commercial starts with the horses being readied for hitching, and then they are shown making their way to the city.

When the horses stop, they are pictured with the Statue of Liberty in the background. What they do next brought tears to the eyes of millions of Americans.

Taking a knee hasn't been too popular at football games lately, but these horses certainly did pull it off well.

Budweiser has been bringing great marketing to our television sets for years, from the amphibious BUD - WEIS - ER croakers to the (totally aggravating) WHAZZZZUPP?? commercials. My favorites, though, are the Clydesdale spots.

I like the Clydesdale spots so much that I even found a link from Parade that listed all of the Super Bowl Budweiser Clydesdale commercials from through the years.

Now, after taking a break from the 2021 Super Bowl, the huge horses are back for 2022 and Super Bowl LVI.

The title of the commercial is "A Clydesdale's Journey" and, with a modified electric guitar version of the National Anthem playing in the background and a canine best friend keeping a close watch, it chronicles an injured Clydesdale's recovery.

Kudos to the marketing team at Budweiser for another great Super Bowl commercial to add to the list!

