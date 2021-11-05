Budweiser Recreates Nostalgic WWII Beer Can

Veterans Day is November 11, 2021, and Budweiser is helping to celebrate veterans everywhere.

In honor of Veterans Day, Budweiser has created a limited edition can that pays tribute to the original camo-colored cans from World War II.

The Military Heritage Cans are available now until November 11.

For every case sold of the military cans, Budweiser will donate one dollar to the Folds of Honor organization, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members.

Budweiser has always been a supporter of those who have given their all to this country and to remember them and their sacrifice. Immediately I remember the famous 9/11 Budweiser commercial that aired during the Superbowl. So, grab a Military Heritage Can, thank a veteran, and enjoy the one commercial that made all of our eyes a little wet.