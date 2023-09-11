LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's set to be a busy week for traffic closures across Lafayette Parish as Louisiana DOTD and Lafayette Consolidated Government work crews will be spread out, making fixes in some heavily-traveled areas.

Get our free mobile app

US-90-Sign loading...

Traffic Closures Continue on US Highway 90 in Broussard, Louisiana

DOTD's mission to repair US Highway 90 continues this week as crews will be removing existing pavement structure along the edge of the highway.

First, construction is happening TONIGHT (Monday, September 11) from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. as the outside travel lane NORTHBOUND will be closed from LA 92-1 Smede Highway) to Ambassador Caffery Parkway).

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

Next, work crews will turn their attention to US 90 SOUTHBOUND as they will perform high-density polyurethane foam injections (slab jacking) to the existing concrete roadway from Ambassador Caffery to LA 88 (Coteau Road). These closures will happen for the next two months from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

During this same stretch of time, DOTD crews will slab jack US 90 NORTHBOUND from just south of LA 88 (Coteau Road) to LA 92-1 (Young Street).

Hwy. 90 at Young Street, google street view Hwy. 90 at Young Street, google street view loading...

This construction is part of the repairs being done to the Evangeline Thruway/US 90.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. No detour is necessary.

St. John Street between Cameron Street and Simcoe Street, google maps St. John Street between Cameron Street and Simcoe Street, google maps loading...

Section of St. John Street in Lafayette to Close For Next Six Weeks

Next, we head north as LCG crews have closed a section of St. John Street between W. Simcoe Street and Cameron Street for drainage and concrete infrastructure repairs. Local access will be maintained, and detour routes will be provided as work is expected to last for six weeks.

Johnston Street between Lana Drive and Guilbeau Road, google maps Johnston Street between Lana Drive and Guilbeau Road, google maps loading...

Johnston Street Lane Closure to Watch Out For This Weekend

DOTD crews will be on Johnston Street this weekend doing construction between Lana Drive and Guilbeaux Road. Workers will close the outside lane of Johnston Street EASTBOUND on Friday, September 15th beginning at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, September 18th at 6:00 a.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.