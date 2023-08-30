LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Road construction happening on roads and highways that run in and through Lafayette continue as Louisiana DOTD crews seek to make it safer and smoother to travel across the Hub City.

This week and next week, there are some road projects you should know about that'll affect roadways across our area: Gloria Switch, Interstate 49, Johnston Street, and the Evangeline Thruway.

Traffic Closures Set to Happen at Gloria Switch Road Intersection in Lafayette, Louisiana

First, let's start with Gloria Switch Road (La. 98) at Mills Street. There will be alternating nightly lane closures happening on Wednesday and Thursday nights (August 30-31) from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. as DOTD crews make necessary repairs to concrete paving.

The road will be open to regular traffic utilizing a flagging operation.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

Louisiana DOTD Workers to Sweep Interstate 49 Throughout Lafayette

The DOTD sweeping operation that's needed to clear off the junk left on Interstate 49 in Lafayette continues on as workers will be conducting alternating lane closures from the I-10 interchange to Mile Marker 9 at the Lafayette/St. Landry Parish Line just north of Carencro. This will happen on Thursday night from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass but may encounter delays.

Daytime Lane Closures to Happen After Labor Day on Johnston Street in Lafayette, Louisiana

If you've driven down Johnston Street lately, you know some areas are now very smooth and others are very rough. On the Tuesday following Labor Day, The asphalt work continues as DOTD crews will be concentrating on two areas of the heavily-traveled roadway:

Johnston Street from Maurice to Aqueduct Drive will have intermittent lane closures on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 5 and 6) between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Johnston Street from Touchet Road to Maurice will have intermittent lane closures on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 5 and 6) between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The road will be open to regular traffic with an 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

Louisiana DOTD Project to Begin Repairs on Evangeline Thruway and US 90 in Lafayette

As we all know, driving on the Evangeline Thruway and US 90 makes for a very bumpy ride. It is in desperate need of repair.

Well, as previously reported, a $21.1 million project will target two sections of the roadway:

Evangeline Thruway from the railroad junction to East Pinhook Road

U.S. 90 from La. 92 (Young Street) to La. 88 (Coteau Road)

This project will include concrete pavement patching, asphalt concrete paving, joint sealing, dowel bar retrofit, high-density polyurethane foam (slab jacking), handicap ramps, and related work.

Work during the week will begin on Tuesday, September 5, and will happen during the following times:

Monday - Thursday: 8 p.m. - 6:00 a.m.

Work during the weekend will happen continuously from Friday evenings at 8 PM until 6 AM Monday mornings. This means you can expect to see workers on scene throughout the day and the night.

Drivers can expect alternating double lane closures during the project. The periodic lane closures are required to perform slab jacking and concrete pavement patching operations within the roadway.

The project is estimated to be completed by spring 2025.