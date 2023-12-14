Traffic Fatality Shuts Down I-49 Frontage in Lafayette, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police were forced to shut down a portion of the I-49 frontage road Thursday evening after a collision between a bicyclist and a car.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, they were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. in response to a major vehicle crash. Both the vehicle and the bicyclist were heading in the same direction when the crash happened.

Get our free mobile app

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, LPD said in a statement. The identity has not been released at this time.

Lafayette Police Vehicle Facebook loading...

Police shut down a portion of the I-49 frontage road from High Meadows Boulevard to East Butcher Switch Road.

LPD asks that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any potential information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette CRIMESTOPPERS at 337-232-TIPS. Callers can and will remain anonymous.

The full LPD press release can be found below.

PRESS RELEASE

Lafayette, La. – Lafayette Police are currently on the scene and investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a bicyclist on the 3000 block I-49 NE Frontage Road. At around 6:48 p.m., Lafayette Police responded to I-49 NE Frontage Road in reference to a major traffic crash involving a vehicle and a person operating a bicycle. When officers arrived, the male bicyclist was located and pronounced deceased on scene. The vehicle and male driver were also on scene.

Initial investigation indicates that both the bicyclist and vehicle were traveling northbound on the 3000 block I-49 NE Frontage Road, where the vehicle struck the bicyclist. As a result of the impact, the male operating the bicycle sustained fatal injuries.

The Lafayette Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation. Currently, I-49 NE Frontage Road is completely closed to motor vehicle traffic from High Meadows Boulevard to East Butcher Switch Road. Motorists are urged to take an alternate travel route and avoid this area until further notice.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have any potential information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette CRIMESTOPPERS at 337-232-TIPS. Callers can and will remain anonymous.

An update will be provided when the roadway has been reopened and the identity of the deceased male is confirmed.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.