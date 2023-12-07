Driver Dead Following Crash in Front of Martial Billeaud Elementary School in Broussard, Louisiana
BROUSSARD, La. (KPEL News) - A crash early Thursday morning in front of Martial Billeaud Elementary School in Broussard, Louisiana, left one man dead at the scene and another with minor injuries.
According to Broussard Police, officers responded shortly before 6:00 a.m. to the crash scene in the 500 block of E. Fairfield Drive to find two vehicles involved.
Officers say 82-year-old Harold Romero, Sr. turned his Chevy Equinox in front of someone driving in a white Toyota 4-Runner traveling down E. Fairfield. While Romero died at the scene, the other driver has since been released from a local hospital with minor injuries.
While toxicology results are pending, Broussard Police say alcohol impairment is not suspected.
Iberia Middle School Principal Dies in Fatal Crash
Tragedy also struck in New Iberia Thursday morning as the community lost Dina Bourque, principal of Iberia Middle School, in a fatal crash near the intersection of US 90 West Frontage Road and North Grand Prairie Road in New Iberia. NIPD says a tractor trailer carrying sugarcane failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with Bourque's vehicle near the break of dawn.
Bourque was pronounced dead at the scene while the other driver is hospitalized with unknown injuries.
