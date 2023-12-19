LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana DOTD crews are conducting a couple of slow moving operations on Interstate 49 in Lafayette and on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish today and tomorrow (Dec. 19-20).

I-49 near Butcher Switch Road, google street view

First, in Lafayette Parish, workers will conduct alternating lane closures on I-49 in the SOUTHBOUND DIRECTION from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as crews perform pothole patching operations.

The lane closures are necessary to allow crews to perform pothole patching operations.

The road will be open to regular traffic with no width restrictions.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may experience delays.

I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view

Next, DOTD crews will be performing a slow moving operation on I-10 in St. Martin Parish in BOTH DIRECTIONS of the interstate.

DOTD officials say workers will be installing raised pavement markers and permanent pavement markings from Mile Marker 108 (Breaux Bridge area) to Mile Marker 117 (Henderson area).

The permanent pavement markings will be installed on Tuesday, December 19, beginning at 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The raised pavement markings will be install at night on Wednesday, December 20, beginning at 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m..

The construction will be done in one travel lane at a time, which is expected to cause delays for drivers.