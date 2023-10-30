LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The two major interstates that run through Lafayette will get the attention of Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development work crews this week as sweeping operations are in store for both Interstate 10 and Interstate 49.

Interstate 10 Basin Bridge Lane Closures

Interstate 49 Daytime Lane Closures

Interstate 10 Asphalt Project Continues in Lafayette and Acadia Parishes

Interstate 10 Widening Project Continues in East Baton Rouge

I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Lane Closures Set for Wednesday and Thursday

The Eastbound and Westbound lanes of the Basin Bridge in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes will be swept as DOTD crews will be conductng alternating lane closures on Wednesday and Thursday nights (November 1-2) from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. each night.

I-49 Lane Closures Set to Happen in St. Landry Parish on Thursday and Friday

As we mentioned, DOTD work crews will also be out on Interstate 49, working specifically throughout St. Landry Parish from its border with Lafayette Parish (Mile Marker 8.5) to its border with Avoyelles Parish (Mile Marker 46). Alternating lane closures will be happening in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on the following days/times:

Thursday, November 2 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Friday, November 3 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass but may encounter delays.

Construction Begins $78.9M Interstate 10 Project in Acadia and Lafayette Parishes

DOTD crews are also working on the 37.2-mile stretch of I-10 covering Acadia and Lafayette Parishes.

Construction work is expected to take place during the following times throughout the week, weather permitting:

Sunday – Thursday: 8pm – 6am



Friday: 9pm – 9am



Saturday: 9am – 8pm

Workers will conduct alternating lane closures throughout the project, which begins today and is scheduled to last until the Spring of 2025.

There are some sections where we will have to put down some asphalt, pour some concrete as well," said DOTD spokesperson Deidra Druilhet to our news partners at Louisiana Radio Network. "We may need to do some patch work and of course putting down what we call 'open grade friction course' which is kind of an asphalt overlay.

The main section of construction will happen from the Jefferson Davis parish line to I-49.

There will be a 14 foot width restrictions throughout the project during the above mentioned work hours. Emergency vehicles will have access to the areas but may encounter delays.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, exercise patience and caution.

Daytime Closures Continue in East Baton Rouge as Louisiana DOTD Crews Continue I-10 Widening Project

When you think of the I-10 Widening Project, the stretch of the interstate including Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes is probably the first thing that comes to mind. However, there is work happening in October in East Baton Rouge Parish.

First, DOTD crews have begun pile driving operations on I-10 over City Park Lakes as contractors begin construction on the temporary trestle bridge across the lake in preparation for permanent work on the I-10 Baton Rouge reconstruction and replacement widening project.

Operations will be conducted during daytime hours and traffic is not expected to be impacted during this time. This work will be ongoing through March 2024.

Once the widening project is completed, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 interchange to Acadian Thruway. For more information about the I-10 project, visit I10br.com.

Next, there is also work happening in October in East Baton Rouge Parish scheduled to last through November 6th.

Here is a list of the daytime closures currently happening from 7:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.:

Right lane of Dalrymple Drive northbound from March Street to East Lakeshore Drive

Right shoulder of Dalrymple Drive southbound from East Lakeshore Drive to the 1-10 eastbound exit ramp

E. Harrison Street, north of I-10, between Virginia Street and Arkansas Street. (Closure will continue until Oct. 25, 2023.)

Here is a list of the nighttime closures scheduled to begin soon from 7:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. as crews will be utilizing the shoulders on the I-10, I-12, and I-110 corridors to place digital signs in preparation of upcoming work.:

Right shoulder of I-10 going eastbound and westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 23, 2023.)

Right shoulder of I-12 going westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 23, 2023.)

Right shoulder of I-110 going southbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 23, 2023.)

Finally, there is one more closure scheduled: a daytime closure from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the following area:

E. Harrison Street, south of I-10, from Virginia Street to Carolina Street. (This closure will end Nov. 1, 2023.)

