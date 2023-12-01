LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As 2023 comes to an end we have a few construction projects to look forward to happening at intersections across Lafayette, Louisiana, in 2024.

Roundabout Construction Pushed Back for Roundabout at Robley Drive Extension/E. Broussard Road in Lafayette, Louisiana

Let's start first with one intersection I've been sounding the alarm about since February 2022 - E. Broussard Road at Robley Drive Extension. Currently, this is one of the most dangerous intersections in Lafayette. It sits on the line dividing the City of Lafayette and the unincorporated parts of the parish.

E. Broussard Road at Robley Drive Extension, google street view

As someone who used to live in one of the neighborhoods off of the Robley Drive Extension, it is a nightmare trying to make a left turn from Robley onto E. Broussard.

The dangerousness of that intersection has had others calling for it to be addressed as well.

They need a roundabout at this intersection. One of the worse in the parish. They need to put stop signs or a light till they decide if they will put round a bout. There was an accident in same place yesterday.

E. Broussard Road has benefited from the construction on Kaliste Saloom as the two now share a super roundabout that has helped improve the flow of traffic in the area. E. Broussard sits between two major roadways in Johnston Street and Kaliste Saloom.

Kaliste Saloom Road/E. Broussard Road Roundabout, google street view

That - combined with the fact that there are many neighborhoods built off the Robley Drive extension that goes all the way into Vermilion Parish - lends itself to lots of traffic passing through that intersection. Workers put in a left turning lane on Robley. That helped but it didn't solve the problem. Drivers coming off of Robley are forced to wait long amounts of time as the traffic passing between Johnston and Kaliste Saloom goes whizzing by. Often, it makes for a very stressful situation as the traffic on Robley - and E. Broussard - tends to build up during peak traffic times and drivers begin honking their horns trying to rush other drivers onto E. Broussard so they aren't waiting for an unnecessarily long time.

E. Broussard at Robley Extension, google maps

When Will Construction Start on the E. Broussard/Robley Drive Roundabout in Lafayette, Louisiana?

The start date for construction on the E. Broussard/Robley Drive Roundabout has been released as construction is scheduled to begin in June 2024! The project is scheduled to last one year and be completed by June 2025. According to geauxlafayette.com, construction is estimated to cost $2.5 Million with the Project Cost set for $2.75 Million.

The benefits of the new E. Broussard/Robley Drive Roundabout is expected to have numerous positive effects on traffic in the area:

A reduction in serious crashes due to a reduction of conflict points

An increase in traffic capacity

Improved operational performance

Promotion of lower speeds

Traffic calming

A decrease in wait times

Construction Start Date Set for W. Broussard Road at Duhon Road in Lafayette, Louisiana

W. Broussard Rd. at Duhon Road, google maps

Here is an intersection that jams up very easily. As someone who has driven through the W. Broussard Road/Duhon Road intersection many times, this 4-way stop is just simply not enough to accommodate the traffic flowing through this area anymore.

W. Broussard Rd. at Duhon Road, google street view

When traffic jams up on Johnston Street, many drivers look to this area as a detour and a roundabout would certainly help not only the flow of traffic but the safety of it as well.

Construction is scheduled to begin July 2024 and to last until July 2025. According to geauxlafayette.com, construction is estimated to cost $2.5 Million with the Project Cost set for $3 Million.

Roundabout Construction Scheduled for Duhon Road at Rue Du Belier in Lafayette, Louisiana

Rue du Belier at Duhon Road, google maps

The third roundabout scheduled for Lafayette is at this intersection - Duhon Road at Rue Du Belier. It's just down the road from Duhon Road's intersection with W. Broussard Road and is also an area that is in need of better traffic flow.

Rue du Belier at Duhon Road, google street view

Trying to make a left turn from Rue Du Belier onto Duhon Road is very difficult and can be unnecessarily time-consuming.

Now, this is a massive project that has a Construction Estimate of $6,100,000.00 and a Project Cost of $7,625,000.00. It's also scheduled to last for two years - beginning in September 2024 and lasting until October 2026.

Why so long?

Well, in addition to the construction of a new roundabout, Duhon Road will also be widened with a median and two lanes in each direction. J-turns and their associated turn lanes will need to be constructed to allow U-turns. The upgraded corridor will also consist of sidewalks which will enhance accessibility by connecting pedestrian facilities from Rue du Belier to Johnston Street.

Here are the 2 Projects Scheduled to Begin During the Holiday Season in Lafayette, Louisiana

Bluebird Drive Extension, google maps

Let's start with the Bluebird Drive Extension. This project is set to extend Bluebird Drive from Lake Farm Road to Frem Boustany Drive, which do a better job of connecting driver, riders, and pedestrians in that Comeaux Recreation Center/Our Lady of Lourdes area.

The new corridor section will include the following:

Pedestrian sidwalks

Bike lanes

Raised pedestrian crossings with flashing beacons

This $2.1 Million project is scheduled to start in mid-December and last for about eight months.

Next, we head to the northern part of Lafayette Parish - Carencro - for the Gayle Road Reconstruction Project. This $2.5 Million project will provide a new, widened asphalt roadway over the existing gravel on Gayle Road (highlighted in blue) from Dillon Road to Cutacross Road.

Gayle Road Reconstruction, google maps

LCG workers will also re-grade the ditches to address drainage. And, a new storm drain system will be added that will outfall to new pipe culverts across the Bayou Carencro crossing.

This project is scheduled to start on Christmas Eve and last until April of 2025.

New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard

Let's travel to the south side of Lafayette Parish as a new two-lane roundabout is being constructed at the intersection of the Youngsville Highway (LA-89) and Fortune Road in Youngsville. Then, a new roadway will be built off of that new roundabout, connecting it to the roundabout already built at the intersection of Fairfield Road and S. Bernard Road in Broussard.

(Current map of the area including the intersection of the Youngsville Highway (LA-89) and Fortune Road & the roundabout at Fairfield Road and S. Bernard Road)

google maps current map of the area, google maps

Below you can see the rendering of what the project will look like when it's completed.

Broussard/Youngsville Connector, Facebook via Mayor Ken Ritter

Also, two existing roundabouts - the roundabout that connects Chemin Metairie and Guillot Road and the roundabout that connects Chemin Metarie and Milton Avenue - will be getting redesigned with additional lanes added to support the increased traffic in the area.

Chemin Metairie and Guillot Road Roundabout, google street view

Roudabout near Rouses, google street view

Whether you love them or hate them, more roundabouts are coming to Lafayette Parish.