LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews were working on the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette Monday morning as the efforts to improve the terrible condition of the roadway continues.

With that being the case, traffic build up was substantial, even as workers were wrapping up overnight construction. Listeners called in letting us know that traffic was jammed as they were on their morning commute.

You may be wondering: How long will these lane closures last and will they happen during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays?

These alternating dual lane closures are happening in both directions from Evangeline Thruway's intersection with Donlon Avenue to its intersection with East Pinhook Road until Sunday, March 3rd.

The only exceptions to this closure period will be for the Thanksgiving (November 22, 2023 - November 26, 2023) and the Christmas and New Year holiday (December 22, 2023 - January 2, 2024) periods.

These closures will happen on the following days:

Weeknights (Monday through Thursday): From 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Weekends: Will begin on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and extending continuously (daytime and nighttime) until the following Monday at 6:00 a.m.

Crews are intalling handicap ramps, pavement patching, and slab jacking throughout the project limits.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. No detour is necessary.