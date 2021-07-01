Caddo Deputies Won’t Face Charges in Death of Inmate

iStock

Caddo Sheriffs Deputies will not face charges in the death of an inmate at the Caddo Correctional Center.  A Caddo Parish grand jury has returned no indictments in the case involving the death of Casey Simpson.

Simpson died while in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center. But the coroner ruled Simpson died of diabetes-related causes after his organs shut down. Jailers say Simpson refused to take his prescribed medications while he was locked up. He also got medical treatment at least twice while he was in the lockup.

The 31-year-old Simpson died March 16. He was found in his cell with no pulse and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

His family suspects foul play and has called for a full investigation. The grand jury listened to all of the evidence and reviewed all of the reports before determining no criminal charges are warranted.

Sheriff Steve Prator issued a statement shortly after Simpson's death:

Ironically, in our quest to follow the law and protect the privacy of Mr. Simpson, the Sheriff's Office is left unprotected from unfounded claims of inaction. But we are very sorry for the Simpson family's loss and we offer our most sincere condolences.

